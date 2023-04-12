FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Police released the calls surrounding the incident where Farmington Police showed up at the wrong address and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson. The deadly situation started with a domestic violence call to 911.

According to New Mexico State Police, who are investigating the officer-involved shooting, Farmington Police were meant to respond to a domestic violence call at 5308 Valley View Avenue.

One of the 911 calls recounted the moment officers were requested to come to a domestic violence dispute at 5308 Valley View Avenue.

“She wanted me to call the cops and let her know that she assaulted me.” In the initial call, the dispatcher makes repeated requests for an address.

“I need to know the address. Can you ask her the address,” said a 911 operator.

“No, I am not going to ask for the address because she doesn’t want it given out,” responded the caller.

In the background, a woman yelled out to the dispatcher, “5308 Valley View Avenue.”

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said officers had a mix-up and showed up at the house across the street from 5308 Valley View Avenue; stopping at 5305 Valley View Avenue instead.

The situation took a turn for the worst after officers retreated from the front door, opened fire, and shot and killed Dotson.

“As officers were verifying the address, the homeowner came to the door. The man, Robert Dotson, was armed with a handgun as he opened the door,” said Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe.

On the second 911 call, a 14-year-old girl called for help after her father had just been shot outside their home at the 5305 address.

“Ma’am, I need you to listen to me. I can’t understand what you are saying,” said a 911 operator.

“There were gunshots in the house, and my dad was shot,” said the 14-year-old.

Chief Hebbe said it was a tragic incident and has extended his condolences to the family.

A spokesperson for the police department said they are working on releasing the video of that night. Chief Hebbe stated the video would be released this week.