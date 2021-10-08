Officials probe fatal house fire near Navajo Lake

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Officials in northern New Mexico are investigating the death of a person who was found inside a home where a fire had apparently burned out. The person was found dead inside the home near Navajo Lake State Park in San Juan County Thursday afternoon by a relative, county officials said in a news release.

San Juan County spokesman Devin Neeley said fire crews found signs of a house fire they believed had started sometime early Thursday morning and killed the person. The fire had gone out by the time a relative checking on the person entered the home and found the person was dead.

The Farmington Daily Times reported that the county’s joint fire & explosion task force would investigate the case.

