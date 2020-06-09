Officials prepare to return the cutthroat trout to native habitat

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Two years after the devastating 416 Fire, wildfire officials are gearing up to return a rare fish to its native habitat. During the 2018 fire that ripped through the Durango area, conservation workers worried the resulting mudslides and debris flows would wash out the Cutthroat Trout.

The fish had already seen its habitat dwindle by as much as 80% over the years. Colorado Parks and Wildlife worked with the Forest Service to collect the trout from rivers and streams in the San Juan, and deliver them to the Durango Fish Hatchery.

The staff there has been nursing them along ever since, preparing to reintroduce the fish to the waterways. “Since then we have been feeding these fish and taking care of them, and last year none of the fish spawned but this year we finally started getting spawns,” said Toby Mourning, manager at Durango Hatchery.

The Parks and Wildlife Department plans to reintegrate the Cutthroat Trout this fall.