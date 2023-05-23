NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fire officials on the Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands are planning to conduct prescribed burns on the Magdalena Ranger District. Officials say the burns are planned to start May 24, and last through May 30.

Fire crews will conduct one burn in the area of Durfee and Bolander Canyon. Officials say smoke may be visible from Magdalena, Alamo and Datil. Another prescribed burn will be in the area of Corn Canyon. Smoke from the burn may be visible from Monticello, Truth or Consequences and Socorro. Officials say the start of the burns will depend on weather conditions and must be approved by an agency administrator.