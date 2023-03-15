NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Gila National Forest is planning a prescribed burn on the slash pile at the Reserve Community Slash Pit. The Reserve Slash Pit is between Reserve, New Mexico and Rancho Grande, west of NM Highway 12.

Forest officials say the burn will take place when weather and fire conditions permit. “All fire management carries with it some risk, but we are doing our due diligence to conduct all prescribed fires in the safest way possible,” Reserve District Ranger Amanda Gehrt said in a release. Smoke from the fire may be visible in the area.