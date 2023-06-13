LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A rescue crew out of Las Cruces helped out stranded hikers on Monday. They were hiking The Needle in the Organ Mountains.

The Las Cruces Fire Department Technical Rescue Team, Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue, Organ Mountain Search and Rescue, and the New Mexico State Police worked together to rescue three man and one woman.

The rescue mission began around 11:30 a.m. Monday after the hikers reportedly went off-trail and couldn’t climb up or down. A drone located the hikers.

By 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, the hikers had reached base camp with guidance from the rescue crews. No injuries were reported.

Since the start of 2023, the Technical Rescue Team has helped with six Organ Mountain rescues. The year before, in 2022, they only helped with three.

Learn about hiking safety here.