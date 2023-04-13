ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing federal charges after investigators said he lied on a visa application.
Heriberto Marquez-Nevarez is accused of lying on a border crossing card application in 2019 by answering “no” when asked if he had ever been arrested or convicted of a crime.
Marquez-Nevarez came to the US Monday and stayed at a home in Albuquerque. The next day, the FBI learned he was wanted out of Mexico for rape, aggravated assault, and murder.
Marquez-Nevarez also has a criminal history dating back to 2011. He’s now charged with violating immigration law.