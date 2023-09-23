SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A dead person was discovered near a Rail Runner station in Santa Fe County, and officials are searching for answers in the case.

According to Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD), officers were called to the area near the NM 599 Rail Runner Station for a dead person under a bridge around 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Officers located the deceased person, who they suspected had blunt force trauma to his head.

Detectives are investigating his death as “suspicious” and are trying to identify him.

If anyone has information about this death, call Detective Jill Feaster at 505-955-5281.