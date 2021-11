TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A 28-year-old snowboarder from Rio Rancho died at Sipapu Ski and Summer Resort this weekend, according to Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe.

Hogrefe said it appears Jario Hernandez hit a tree while going down the mountain at the resort on Saturday, though the investigation is ongoing.

The resort is about 45 minutes south of Taos and just opened for the season about a week ago. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.