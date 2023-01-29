ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Alamogordo Police Department had an officer-involved shooting. Now, state officials are looking into the matter.
According to New Mexico State Police, they have started investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on East 10th Street in Alamogordo.
They reported the officer is okay, but the suspect was injured. No other details were provided.