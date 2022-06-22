NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State agriculture officials are headed to Scotland and England to learn how to get more New Mexico products in countries around the world. Roughly 30 people will fly to the United Kingdom for an Agricultural Innovation and Trade Mission. Once there, they will tour farms and research facilities that specialize in sustainability and different land-use methods.

The New Mexico Department of Agriculture says in 2020, the U.K. was the fourth largest export market for New Mexico agricultural products with a total of $3.2M in sales. This visit will enable New Mexico ag officials to build ties with more countries.

The group will leave June 25 and will return on July 3.