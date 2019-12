ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A plane that crashed in Arizona is registered to a pilot in Los Alamos.

The Phoenix Fire Department says two people were on board when it crashed Wednesday morning in a street.

One person was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, but no serious injuries have been released.

The plane and several parked cars were damaged. There still is no word on what caused the crash or the names of those involved in the incident.