HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials in Hobbs praised the person who saved her baby’s life by placing it in an anonymous baby box.

The Hobbs Fire Department received an alert on Saturday that an infant was placed into its Save Haven incubator.

They said the child is healthy with no signs of abuse or neglect. In fact, it appears the child was cared for when it was given up.

The infant is now in Children, Youth, and Families Department custody, and the parents’ identity will be kept anonymous, but officials said they did the right thing.

The city installed the box shortly after a mother, Alexis Avila, was caught on camera throwing her newborn into a dumpster.

This is the first time the baby box has been used.