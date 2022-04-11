NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – City officials in Sunland Park are looking to make Mount Cristo Rey a state park. A requirement to become a state park is that it needs to represent an aspect of historical value.

Mount Cristo Rey has dinosaur tracks, so it may be eligible. The mayor says that it would benefit both the city’s community and economy. “This entire area encompasses over two million people,” Mayor Javier Perea. “So, I think if we don’t capitalize on that notion itself, I think we’d be doing a disservice to our community. I think we have an opportunity to really attract tourism to Sunland Park.”

If it does become a state park, the park is required to come up with its own funding.