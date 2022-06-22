NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than 40 dogs are now safe after being rescued from what officials say were horrid conditions. The ASPCA says the dogs and one horse were rescued at the request of the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
Story continues below
- KRQE En Español: Martes 21 de Junio 2022
- Albuquerque: Officials announce increased police presence in downtown Albuquerque
- New Mexico: State responds to Chama’s water outage
- Crime: Albuquerque shoplifter accused of pulling gun at multiple stores
They say many were found living in small cages covered in urine and feces and exposed to dangerous levels of ammonia. Some of the dogs were extremely underweight and suffering from untreated medical issues. They say another 50 dogs were found dead on the property. No word on whether anyone is facing charges.