NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than 40 dogs are now safe after being rescued from what officials say were horrid conditions. The ASPCA says the dogs and one horse were rescued at the request of the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

They say many were found living in small cages covered in urine and feces and exposed to dangerous levels of ammonia. Some of the dogs were extremely underweight and suffering from untreated medical issues. They say another 50 dogs were found dead on the property. No word on whether anyone is facing charges.