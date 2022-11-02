NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County officials broke ground Wednesday on a new multi-use housing and retail development in the north valley. The Trailhead at Chamizal Complex will be located at the corner of 4th St. and Osuna Rd.

The new development will feature a 204 unit multi-family affordable housing complex and 20 retail spaces with an outdoor dining patio and small amphitheater. $29 million was approved for the purchase of the land and construction of the development.

Los Ranchos Mayor Donald Lopez spoke on the positive impacts of the new development. “It improves a corner of the village that was experiencing economic decline. It will be an income generator. And most importantly, it brings new capital to the village, money the village doesn’t have, to make the kinds of improvements we want and deserve,” Lopez said. A group of protestors were at the groundbreaking speaking out against the project.