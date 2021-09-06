Officials address Fort Bliss conditions for Afghan refugees

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fort Bliss officials are responding to a video showing unfavorable conditions at the facilities housing Afghan migrants. News Nation obtained footage showing the facilities caked in mud and rust at the Doña Ana housing complex.

The public affairs director at the base says they cannot validate the timing or exact location of the photographs. And while not perfect, officials say the defense department and its contractors are trying to make the housing safe.

Advocates have called the conditions disgusting and inhumane. “They don’t have just basic necessities like a razor, a toothbrush, cream, or sunblock,” said one advocate.

Fort Bliss public affairs says teams are on site around the clock to monitor the conditions and gather input from refugees.