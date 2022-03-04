SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The body of Officer Duran was escorted on Friday from the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque to a Santa Fe funeral home. Video shows the procession as it made its way through Santa Fe, then fellow officers carrying the flag-draped casket inside.

No word yet on when services for Officer Duran will be held. Friday night, Officer Duran’s wife, Kathleen, released a statement:

“Robert was born and raised in Artesia, New Mexico with a large and loving family. The value and love of family was instilled in him at an early age. I also believe he honed his ability to stand out in a crowd and his goofy sense of humor during his years growing up there. There are so many “remember when” stories to laugh and cry over.

I first met Robert in California in 2003 and experienced how much he loved his family and how amazing he was with his nephews and niece. I immediately knew I wanted to spend my life with him and raise a family together.

I was fortunate enough that he felt the same and had the vision of our future together. We started our family together in 2005 and are blessed with two sons.

When we first visited New Mexico together, I asked if he would ever want to move back and he replied, ‘absolutely not.’ His heart changed later on this matter. Whether through the Lord’s will or family bonds pulling him home, we made the decision to come home to New Mexico in 2012 and raise our boys here. While Robert was overjoyed to be closer to his family, his life was still not totally fulfilled, and he felt compelled to do more.

After much thought and prayer, Robert chose to become a police officer with the City of Santa Fe in 2015. It was not an easy decision, and we knew there were risks, especially in this day and age where officers are sometimes targeted at random simply for being law enforcement. It was also a period of time where law enforcement was under scrutiny, and the nation is still calling out for reform. He had always considered law enforcement as a career but did not want to risk not being here for his boys. It came down to preserving a future for our children that compelled him to take a leap of faith and follow his heart. If good people who care about the safety and development of our communities are not willing to stand up and take risks to make our world a better place, then what hope is there for our society and our children?

While our eighteen years together will never be enough time for me, I hope that his seven years of service will have a lasting effect on his brothers in blue with the Santa Fe Police Department. It was a hard line of work for someone with as big of a heart as Robert had. I now truly understand what it means for all officers to walk the thin blue line.

His burden is now lifted, and he can truly rest in peace knowing he made a difference in the lives of so many people.“