Officers named in fatal officer-involved shooting in Roswell

Chaves County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of an investigation on 19th and North Main in Roswell on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (courtesy Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington)

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The names of the officers involved in a traffic stop that ended in a suspect being fatally shot by police in Roswell back in April were released Friday. Officers Danny Flott and Abrem Atencio – both with the Roswell Police Department – along with Chaves County Sheriff’s Deputy Samuel Lueras shot at least one bullet each at 22-year-old Victor Ivan Barron on April 15.

Barron fled a traffic stop initiated by a CCSO sergeant and a pursuit followed. According to a New Mexico State Police press release, after Barron exited his white Ford pick-up and continued the chase on foot, Ofc. Flott, Atencio and Deputy Lueras gave chase.

All three observed Barron pointing a firearm at Ofc. Flott at close range. That’s when all three officers fired their guns at Barron, striking him.

Barron later died from his injuries at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center. No officers or deputies were injured during the incident.