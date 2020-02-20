Officers called to assist man in dead electric wheelchair

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Many times when we see an officer’s lapel video it is when a crime is being committed but they can also capture an act of kindness.

Officer Mark Wells, Victor Olvera and Sgt. Peter Silva was called to help a disabled man whose electric wheelchair had died. The man was stuck and had no one to call, so the officers were able to get him help, with the department’s outreach van.

They took the man home and helped him get into his other wheelchair. The department says it shows how a little kindness can go a long way.