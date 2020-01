ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE)- Two Alamogordo police officers are being praised for their thoughtful gift.

On Tuesday, 13-year-old Gavid was playing basketball in front of his home with Sergeant Jackson and Officer Morena stopped by to join in. After noticing his net was ripped, the officers stopped by on Wednesday with a brand new basketball hoop and ball.

Gavin’s mother tells KRQE 13 the officers showed their family there is still good in the world.