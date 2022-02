HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hobbs. Details are limited, but NMSP says it happened at 1832 N.Turner in Hobbs.

According to a tweet from NMSP, an officer and suspect were injured. They were both transported to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide an update as more information is released.