Officer-involved shooting in Farmington sends suspect to hospital

An officer-involved shooting in Farmington has sent a suspect to the hospital.

Police say the incident took place Saturday near Kirtland where a suspect fled from sheriff’s deputies after driving erratically.

“From the Y on you are in one lane because of the construction and he nearly pushed me off the road,” said driver Debora Rutledge-Dowdy. “He was driving at a very high rate of speed when I saw him and flew by me. He had to be going 100-110 miles per hour.”

After continuing towards Farmington, police say the suspect hit several vehicles near Highway 64 and Andrea Drive before coming to a stop.

A Farmington Police Department officer was the first to arrive at the scene. According to police, witnesses identified the suspect who was trying to flee on foot. Authorities say the suspect pulled out a knife before advancing towards the police officer.

The Farmington officer then opened fire. The suspect has been transferred to UNM Hospital in Albuquerque. No motorists were seriously injured in the incident.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact a detective with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office by calling non-emergency dispatch at (505)334-6622.