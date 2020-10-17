Officer-involved shooting closes I-40 west of Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police reported one of their officers was involved in a shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened on westbound I-40 near mile marker 114, west of Route 66 Casino.
According to a tweet, the officer involved is ok but a suspect has been struck with unknown injuries. This is currently an active crime scene and I-40 is shutdown both directions between mile marker 114 and 117. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
