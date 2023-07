ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting involving Alamogordo Police. According to a tweet from NMSP, an officer was struck by gunfire and is in critical condition near Delaware and First Street. A suspect was also struck, but State Police say his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

No other information has been released at this time. NMSP says more information will be released when it’s available.