Office of the Attorney General warns New Mexico restaurants, businesses of scam alert

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Office of the Attorney General issued a scam alert Thursday warning New Mexico restaurants and other businesses not to become fraud victims. According to a news release from the office, individuals impersonating an Occupational Safety and Health inspector are visiting New Mexico restaurants and collecting $100 “fines” for alleged violations.

“No restaurant or other business should ever pay a government inspector without proof that the inspector is legitimate,” said Attorney General Balderas in the same news release. “Anyone caught impersonating a government agent to take advantage of someone will be held accountable.”

The Office of the Attorney General says authorized inspectors will always present credentials when visiting a restaurant or other business and any concerns or fines will be presented through official means, such as in writing. They also say legitimate inspectors will never request social security numbers, credit card or other personal information.

The office says only after paying the “fine” do restaurants discover that the so-called inspector is a fraud.

Businesses approached by fraudulent scammers can report the incident to the office at: