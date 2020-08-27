Office of State Auditor to test government parking lots for ADA compliance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Auditor Brian Colon announced a Special Audit on Thursday to test for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act in parking lots at government buildings in New Mexico. The Office of the State Auditor will evaluate and review around 60 state agencies for parking lot compliance with ADA guidelines.

Testing will primarily include Central New Mexico, however, some rural areas may also be included. New Mexicans concerned about potential instances of waste, fraud, and abuse are asked to contact the state auditor’s office anonymously online, or by calling 1-866-OSA-FRAUD.