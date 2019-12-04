Live Now
Off-duty San Juan County deputy fires weapon during personal dispute

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty deputy did fire his weapon during a personal dispute with another man.

They say on Sunday, the deputy got into an argument with 23-year-old Creed Hickman over an irrigation ditch in La Plata when Hickman shot at the deputy and his family. The deputy and another family member returned fire, left the area, then called 911.

No one was injured. Farmington police were called in to investigate and charged Hickman with aggravated assault.

At this point, the deputy is not facing charges and remains on duty, but the sheriff’s department is conducting an internal investigation.

