NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The death of an off-duty New Mexico State Police officer is under investigation after he was found dead inside his Santa Rosa home Monday. Police say officers went to the home of 24-year-old Omar Carrasco to perform a welfare check after he did not show up for his scheduled shift and multiple phone calls were unsuccessful.

Officials say when officers arrived at his home they found his patrol car outside and entered the home after multiple knocks on the door were unanswered. They say Carrasco’s body was found inside the home. They also say his body didn’t have any obvious signs of foul play. Carrasco’s body was sent to the Office of The Medical Investigator for an autopsy.

The 24-year-old graduated from the NMSP 99th Recruit School on June 10, 2022, and was assigned to the Uniform Bureau in Santa Rosa after graduation. NMSP says Carrasco was a native of El Paso, Texas.