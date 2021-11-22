Off-duty Navajo police officer receives award for saving man’s life

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Navajo Police and Gallup Police departments are recognizing an off-duty officer who diffused a potentially dangerous situation. Officer Jershon Begay was presented with the Citation of Live Saving Commendation during a ceremony last week.

Begay was driving on I-40 on October 18 when he spotted a man standing on a bridge with a rope around his neck. Gallup Police tried to get the man down when the man reached for a hatchet and threatened Officer Begay. That’s when Begay pulled him to the pavement and helped get him into custody.

Navajo officials say the man admitted he suffered from delusional thoughts. Begay remained at the scene, reassuring the man he was safe and listening to his concerns until he could get a mental health evaluation. The Navajo Police Department says Officer Begay has been with the department since 2015 and serves with the Window Rock District.