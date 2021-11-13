Obtaining a Christmas tree permit in New Mexico this 2021 holiday season

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Christmas tree cutting permits are going on sale or already on sale in New Mexico forests. The Forest Service says tree cutting is prohibited in developed recreation sites and designated wilderness areas and within 300 feet of streams, rivers, and paved roads.

Carson National Forest:

Cibola National Forest: Permits available Nov. 8 through Dec. 30

Christmas tree cutting permits are on sale for the Magdalena, Mountainair, and Mt. Taylor Ranger Districts will be available at district offices and online through recreation.gov.

Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands Supervisor’s Office: 2113 Osuna Rd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113 (505)346-3900 Hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Magdalena Ranger District Office: 203 1st Street, Magdalena, NM 87825 (575)854-2281 Hours are weekdays 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mountainair Ranger District Office: 40 Ranger Station Rd. Mountainair, NM 87036 (505)847-2990 Hours are weekdays frm 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mt. Taylor Ranger District Office: 1800 Lobo Canyon Road, Grants, NM (505)287-8833

Permits are good for one tree and two trees per household may be purchased. Permits cost $10 for up to a 10-foot tree, $12 for up to a 12-foot tree, and $15 for up to a 15-foot tree which is the maximum height allowed.

The cutting period for permits will be from Nov. 25 through Dec. 31.

Over-the-phone and online sales for $10 tree permits in the Santa Fe National Forest will begin Monday, Nov. 22. One tag is valid for a tree up to five inches in diameter and 10 feet in height. Trees taller than 10 feet and/or wider than five inches require an additional tag. The Santa Fe National Forest has a three-tag limit per household.

The Forest Service says residents in the Pecos area can also buy a Christmas tree permit at Pancho’s Minute Men Shell Station at 9 S. Main Street in Pecos. Call Pancho’s at 505-757-2620 to confirm permit availability. This year the SFNF will not be selling Christmas tree permits through any other third-party vendors. The cutting period for Christmas trees is Nov. 22 to Dec. 31.

Christmas tree permits for the Lincoln National Forest will be available to purchase online and in district offices beginning Nov. 15 through Dec. 23. Permits are $10 and the cutting period is between Nov. 15 through Dec. 31.