NYT breaks disturbing claims about Epstein’s New Mexico ranch

(KRQE) – A new report from the New York Times says Jeffrey Epstein wanted to seed the human race with his DNA by impregnating women in New Mexico.

Scientists whose projects were funded by Epstein told the Times he confided in them his dream of improving the human race through controlled breeding. Epstein was charged in July with trafficking girls as young as 14 years old.

The Times reports that scientist Jaron Lanier stated that once at a dinner at Epstein’s mansion in Manhattan, Lanier was told by a scientist that Epstein’s goal was to have as many as 20 women at a time impregnated at Zorro Rancho outside of Santa Fe. Lanier tells the Times that scientist and Epstein allegedly based this idea on the Repository for Germinal Choice.

Lawyers for Epstein have not responded to requests for comment about his pursuit of what some are calling modern-day eugenics.