NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Buu Nygren was sworn in Tuesday as Navajo Nation president. Nygren beat incumbent President Jonathan Nez in the tribe’s general election by about 3,500 votes.

During the ceremony, Nygren said he is looking forward to working with the 25th Navajo Nation Counsel. “One of the things I’ve always said is a united Navajo national leadership is going to be strong, it’s going to move things forward, and we can stop talking about basic needs of our Navajo people,” Nygren said Tuesday.

He also says he will do whatever it takes to make sure his people have the opportunity to make something of themselves. Nygren will be the youngest to hold the tribal presidency at 36 and has never held political office.

His vice president will be the first woman to hold that position.