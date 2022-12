ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nusenda Credit Union employees are making sure sick kids around the state get a special gift for the holidays. Nusenda branches across the state held their drive from November 21 through December 2.

In that time, employees collected more than 900 toys and roughly $2,400. The donations will go to UNM’s Children’s Hospital and Jardin De Los Niños, a trauma-informed care center in Las Cruces.