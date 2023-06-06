ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nusenda Credit Union has announced that it will be acquiring Western Heritage Bank. Western Heritage is a state-chartered bank with its headquarters in Las Cruces.

Nusenda is the largest locally-owned financial institution in New Mexico and with the acquisition of the bank, the combined institutions will have 29 branches and over 800 employees with over 260,000 members. The transaction will be completed next year, combining Nusenda’s $4 billion in assets and Western Heritage’s $338 million in assets.

“This is a win-win for both of our organizations and the people we serve,” says Greg Cory,

President & CEO of Western Heritage Bank. “Nusenda is recognized year-over-year as a top

financial institution, winning ‘best bank’ and ‘best credit union’ awards and ‘top workplace’

honors. We are excited to bring additional resources to our clients and plan to continue our

tradition of serving our local communities.”

The acquisition will result in additional locations and continued access to financial services. Both Nusenda and Western Heritage have a five-star rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., a well-known independent rating service.

“The combination of our two community-focused institutions that share similar beliefs about

customer service, community impact, and employee well-being will be beneficial to Nusenda

Credit Union members and to Western Heritage Bank customers in the Borderplex region. Our

cultures are strongly aligned, and we share a focus on putting people first. Providing local

communities and businesses with best-in-class products and services and supporting our employees is a priority for both organizations,” says the President & CEO of Nusenda Credit Union, Joe Christian.