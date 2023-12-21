NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Every day, healthcare workers at UNM’s Sandoval Medical Center are helping patients. But this time, one of them saved a life outside of the hospital.

Jennifer Torbaghan is a nurse and she is known as Coach Jen at the CrossFit gym where she works out. Torbaghan says when she got to the gym, she heard a man scream for help and saw 39-year-old Hassan Firoozi lying motionless on the floor, suffering a heart attack.

She and the gym’s owner took turns performing CPR and defibrillation. “I needed to see him…my…I was so worried I hurt him by doing CPR that I needed to see him,” said Torbaghan, director of surgical specialty clinics at UNM Sandoval Medical Center.

“I’m here today, I’m just glad I’m here today,” Firoozi said.

When she arrived at the hospital, she saw him alive and well, with his wife at his side.