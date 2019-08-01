Numbers of visits to state museums, historic sites down for the year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New numbers show visitation across New Mexico’s state museum and historical sites are down since last year.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that overall attendance for the fiscal year ending June 30 shows a 2% decline from last year.

Last year’s numbers reached 1,014,041 and the Journal reports attendance was primarily led by the “Da Vinci – The Genius” exhibit featured at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science.

However, five historical sites including Fort Stanton and Jemez Historic Site show a dramatic rise in visitation. Fort Staton saw a 15% increase while Jemez Historic Site saw a 7% increase.

A 6.9% increase in visitation was also seen at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum.

New Mexico has eight state-run museums and six historical sites. Cultural Affairs numbers report that for fiscal 2019 the number of visitors visiting state museums and historic sites reached 992,574.

Despite having to temporarily close its performing arts building due to a fire, the National Hispanic Cultural Center saw a 5.3% attendance increase with its total number of visitors reaching 196,191. The sites and museums with the largest drops in attendebce were the New Mexico History Museum with a 17% drop and the Fort Sumner/Bosque Redondo site which was down 30% in attendance.