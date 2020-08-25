Nuclear Security Enterprise hosts virtual job fair including officials from LANL and Sandia National Labs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration will host a Nuclear Security Enterprise virtual job fair on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. MST and will include hiring officials from Sandia National Laboratories and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

The virtual job fair is looking to fill over 600 open positions and will include hiring officials from NNSA and its National Laboratories plants including the following sites:

Kansas City National Security Campus

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Nevada National Security Site

Pantex Plant

Sandia National Laboratories

Savannah River Site

Y-12 National Security Complex

NNSA federal managers and the NNSA Management and Operating contracting partners will be hiring individuals across a broad range of skills and in many locations to support the country’s national security missions. The NSE is hiring for positions in all areas including federal positions in general engineering, management, and budget and physical sciences.

Open contractor positions are also available in:

Business

Computer science

Cybersecurity

Engineering

Fire protection engineering

Manufacturing

Mathematics

Nuclear facility and operations

Science

and more

During the virtual event candidates will have to opportunity to have one-on-one message chats with federal and contractor hiring managers and human resources professionals. From a virtual lobby, event attendees will be able to visit hiring booths, view information from each NSE location, and apply directly for jobs.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged for the event, however, candidates will have the opportunity to register and submit resumes the day of the event.