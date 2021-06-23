Nuclear Security Enterprise hosts virtual job fair including hiring officials from Sandia Labs, LANL

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration reports that it will host a virtual job fair for the Nuclear Security Enterprise on Wednesday, June 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. MST According to a press release, the NSE is seeking to hire over 2,500 new employees.

The virtual job fair will include hiring officials from NNSA and its National Laboratories, sites, and plants which includes Los Alamos National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories, in addition to Kansas City National Security Campus, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Nevada National Security Site, Pantex Plant, Savannah River Site, and Y-12 National Security Complex.

Positions available at the NSE include general engineer, physical scientist, foreign affairs specialist, quality assurance engineer, personnel security specialist, and security specialist. Contractor positions are also available in several areas.

The NNSA states that during the virtual event candidates will have the opportunity to have message chats with hiring managers and human resources professionals regarding the open positions. Candidates will also have the chance to visit virtual hiring booths, and apply directly for positions.

Follow-up interviews may take place for several days depending on the number of registrants and resumes that are received. Those interested in positions are asked to register for the event online.