NTSB report: Pilot blamed himself for deadly helicopter crash

The pilot in a deadly northern New Mexico helicopter crash blamed himself before he died, according to authorities.

Pilot Jamie Coleman Dodd flew the helicopter that crashed near Raton in January 2018. Five people were killed, including Zimbabwe’s opposition leader and his wife.

An NTSB report says the pilot told a witness that the accident was his fault. The report did not identify Dodd by name, but authorities have said he was the lead pilot.

An autopsy report did reveal the pilot was under a low concentration of fentanyl at the time.