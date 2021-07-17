Northwest NM Correctional Center converted to public prison

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – A new lease agreement will transition the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center from privately to publicly operated, according to the New Mexico Corrections Department. A press release identifies the agreement is with the company CoreCivic.

The facility is a privately-owned and operated medium-level prison that was built in 1989 and transitioned from a female to a male prison in 2015. In November 2019, the correctional facility was converted from private to publicly operated. The NMCP recently announced the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility is set to convert in November 2021.

