CHIMAYO, N.M. (KRQE) – After teaming up with a major clothing brand to keep a New Mexico tradition alive, artists in one New Mexico town are seeing a new wave of interest in that traditional art. “This is an effort to revive it and bring it back. Cultural education and things like that make people more aware,” said Emily Trujillo, an eighth-generation weaver at Centinela Traditional Arts.

Trujillo is working to keep her ancestor’s art alive. In the 90’s, she mentioned there were 40 weavers at a time at her family’s shop in Chimayo. Now, there are just 10.

After receiving grant funding last year from western clothing brand Ariat to start a paid apprenticeship teaching Chimayo weaving, she believes things are looking up. “It showed us that there was a surprising amount of people who wanted to learn,” added Trujillo.

The program is not only helping the Trujillo’s gallery, it is also helping other shops. Trujillo said some of her students are now employed at one of the 3 weaving galleries left in the area. Trujillo hopes this will build careers for the artists. “I really encouraged my students to go to which ever gallery they wanted to work for. Each one has its own niche. They got to pick what they wanted to do,” said Trujillo.

Emily currently teaches multiple weaving classes and said people are applying to the apprenticeship program from around the world. However, she wants to expand the classes.

The funding from Ariat will only last for one more program next summer. That’s why Trujillo wants to create a school at the family shop instead of holding the classes in Española. Trujillo said, “We’re planning on teaching weaving and then if there’s enough interest, we’ll teach spinning and dying…We also are thinking about if it expands, building another building on Centinela ranch to let other local Hispanic artists come and teach their craft as well.”

After licensing some of the shop’s designs and using them in their clothing, Ariat said they’re committed to helping create more weavers for years to come. “We’re just really proud of them and the work they do. They are real artisans and they’re so talented and they’re just really inspirational people,” said Vice President of Partnership and Marketing at Ariat, Susan Alcala.

Ariat has created 2 collections from the designs so far. A link to apply to the next apprenticeship program can be found here.