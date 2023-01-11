TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The northern New Mexico town of Taos has once again made a top travel list, this time aimed at international travelers looking for the “best places to visit in the USA.” According to a recent compilation by Trips to Discover.com, Taos is considered one of the 24 best places to see in the country for travelers who are trying to “get a sense of the country’s rich history, diversity, and energy.”

The list doesn’t offer a numerical ranking for who’s the best of the best, but it does put Taos shoulder to shoulder with some of America’s biggest and most prominent cities from coast to coast. Those include New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, Seattle, Miami, New Orleans and Portland, Oregon to name a few.

Of Taos, Trips to Discover.com praises the town as “a Southwest destination that shouldn’t be missed.” The website calls Taos a “hub for arts and culture,” mentioning galleries, outdoor activities and the nearby historic Taos Pueblo.

To see the full write up on Taos and the complete list of the 24 “best places to visit in the USA,” you can read Trips to Discover’s full article at this link. Late last year, another travel website listed Taos and Chaco Canyon among the “50 best place to travel in the world in 2023.”