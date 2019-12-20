Northern New Mexico goes forward with property tax increase

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A property tax increase that was left off of some ballots will go into effect after all.

Voters in three counties were supposed to weigh in on the increase, to reopen northern New Mexico’s El Rito campus for vocational training. The question did not appear on the ballot in two Taos County precincts.

Even if everyone in Taos County had voted no, it still would have passed. The secretary of state’s office says the state canvassing board has since certified the election results. The Taos County clerk says they’ve corrected the issue.

