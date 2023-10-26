NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –A film professor from Northern New Mexico College is in California for a conference after receiving a high honor. David Lindblom was selected for the prestigious Alex Trebek Legacy Fellowship by the Television Academy Foundation.

He hopes to connect with professionals in the industry to foster mentorships and internships for his students most of whom are Hispanic and Indigenous. “I’m very dedicated to following up on the mission of our college to serve Hispanic and Indigenous students and that’s something that it takes a village to do that or an industry to do that and I think I am meeting some of those people here,” said Linblom.

He was one of 12 professors selected for this fellowship.