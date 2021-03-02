Northern New Mexico boarding school stays open with in-person learning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United World College USA is an international high school in Northern New Mexico and is one of only 18 schools like this in the world. Since August, they have been conducting in-person learning, when most schools and colleges across the states were only doing online classes.

United World College President Victoria Mora discusses how they have been able to do this and how they’ve been able to keep everyone safe in the process. The United World College campus is located in Montezuma and opened in 1982.

A two-year boarding school, UWC has 223 students from 82 countries this year. UWC reports that administrators have worked hard to keep COVID-19 out the school and starting in early August, all students who arrived on campus and from around the world and the United States had to quarantine for 14 days. Students arrived in stages in order to allow for enough space to quarantine.

Faculty and staff volunteered their time to deliver meals to those students in quarantine. UWC explains that students were given permission to go outdoors for 30 to 60 minutes a day.

Employees are tested for COVID-19 every five weeks while students are tested more often. Students were only allowed to leave campus for COVID testing and to participate in wilderness hikes.

According to the school, a handful of students and employees were diagnosed with COVID-19 since early August. The students were isolated on campus and employees were sent home. The school reports that it never saw an outbreak of COVID-19.

UWC has budgeted additional funds in order to create COVID-safe classroom spaces which includes renovating vacant space on the top floor of the facility’s historic castle into classroom space. For more information on United World College-USA, visit uwc-usa.org, or the school’s Facebook page.