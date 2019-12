NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man’s unique hobby is landing him a spot on national TV.

Chul Soo from northern New Mexico is set to appear on the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire”. Competitors go head to head to make anything from knives, swords, and even axes out of recycled steel.

Soo has his own locally-based hand-forged knives company. The episode airs on Wednesday, December 18 on the History Channel