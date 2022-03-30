SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is reporting a closure on US Highway 285 at NM-599 due to a traffic crash involving 12 cars. Officials say it was due to spring snow that caused slick highways. SFPD says the area near the crash scene is known as Opera Hill and nine people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
