NORAD defense exercise flights taking place over New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The North American Aerospace Defense Command will be conducting synchronous air defense exercise flights over New Mexico on Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Aircraft including NORAD F-15 and F-16 fighter jets, in addition to C-130, C-17, KC-135, and a Beechcraft Baron general aviation aircraft will be participating in the day’s exercise.

NORAD reports that they regularly take part in exercises to test responses, equipment, and systems and the exercise should not affect the public. The exercises are carefully planned by NORAD personnel and will be closely controlled.

Additional flight exercises will be taking place over Montana, Idaho, Washington, Arizona, and along the eastern seaboard. NORAD is a U.S. and Canada organization that is tasked with aerospace warning missions, aerospace control, and maritime warning for North America.