Nonprofit worries change in Bandelier’s status could lead to problems

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group is calling on New Mexico’s congressional delegation to rethink proposed legislation that would change Bandelier National Monument to a national park. The nonprofit Caldera Action says the change would attract more tourists to the region but think the site won’t be able to handle additional crowding because of the infrastructure and limited staffing.

They are also worried about parts of the monument being open to hunting and trapping. Letters were sent to U.S. Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich outlining their concerns.